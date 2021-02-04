‘I can’t explain the feeling’: Calgary man wins $1M on lottery ticket

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man who won $1 million on a Western Max lottery ticket says his long-term plan is to use the money to retire in British Columbia, but for now, he’s going to share some of the winnings with family.

“After that, we’ll pay some bills and put the rest in savings and investments,” Derek Downey said.

Downey bought the ticket from a 7-Eleven on Copperstone Street Southeast as part of a $24 Super Pack.

He said after the Jan. 12 draw, there was something that told him the winning ticket was the one in his wallet.

“I can’t explain the feeling,” Downey said. “I just knew I had that ticket.”

“I told my wife that I was pretty sure we won. She smiled and nodded, but I was serious.” Tweet This

Downey discovered his win two days after the draw.

“I checked my ticket on the mobile app,” he said. “Even though I already knew it was a winner, I was still surprised.”

“My wife couldn’t believe it, either. She still probably thinks I’m messing with her.”

Downey’s million-dollar-winning numbers were 9, 22, 27, 30, 36, 40 and 43.