Coronavirus: Ontario allows pet groomers to reopen for some appointment only services

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario says it is updating its pandemic regulations to allow pet groomers to reopen for certain services.

The Solicitor General’s office says groomers can reopen to provide services necessary to prevent “foreseeable and reasonably imminent” veterinary care.

Groomers can also provide services if an order has been issued to a pet owner under the province’s animal welfare act.

The services must be by appointment-only, through curbside pickup, and groomers are only permitted to take one animal at a time.

Pet grooming businesses were ordered closed when a provincial lockdown took effect in late December.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province had said, however, that pet grooming was allowed when required for an animal’s health and said a vet could provide those services.

Story continues below advertisement

The Greater Toronto and Hamilton-area mayors and chairs had asked the government to clarify the rules.

READ MORE: Montreal pet owners say dog walkers essential service amid pandemic

Mississauga, Ont., Mayor Bonnie Crombie had said her city would not issue fines or take other enforcement action against pet grooming businesses that operate using a curbside pickup system.

She had called on the province to amend the rules to clearly permit the services.

Some pet groomers had said their businesses help keep animals healthy and noted that vets may not be able to take animals for grooming-related needs because of limited capacity during lockdown,

The Ontario Veterinary Medical Association said some vet clinics have longer wait times for appointments due to a backlog of cases from earlier in the pandemic and COVID-19 safety protocols.

Advertisement