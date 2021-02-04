Menu

Crime

Former teammate set to take stand at St. Michael’s College School sex assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2021 6:06 am
Click to play video 'St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols' St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols
WATCH ABOVE: St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols. Mark Carcasole reports – Aug 16, 2019

TORONTO – A former teammate of a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at a prestigious Toronto school is set to continue testifying in virtual court today.

The incidents occurred at St. Michael’s College School in October and November 2018.

The accused teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon related to two incidents in which students were sexually assaulted with a broom handle.

Trending Stories

Read more: Teen pinned down St. Michael’s College School student during sex assault in locker room, court hears

The testifying teen told virtual court yesterday that the accused was among several players who held down another student during the sexual assault.

The teen said he was attacked by teammates at one point and brought to the ground, but they perpetrators were unable to rip his pants off.

Story continues below advertisement

No young person can be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
