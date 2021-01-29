Menu

Crime

Trial resumes for teen accused of sexually assaulting 2 students at St. Michael’s College School

By Paola Loriggio The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2021 6:10 am
Click to play video 'St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols' St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols
WATCH ABOVE: St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols. Mark Carcasole reports – Aug 16, 2019

TORONTO — The trial of a teen boy accused of sexually assaulting two fellow students at a prestigious Toronto private school resumes today.

The teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon related to two incidents at St. Michael’s College School in the fall of 2018.

In December, court viewed two videos in which one of the complainants recounted the incidents to a police investigator.

Read more: Teen wanted to transfer schools after sexual assault at Toronto private school: witness

In one video, he described being sexually assaulted with a broom handle by a group of students in the school’s locker room in October 2018.

In the second recording, he recalled seeing a group sexually assault another student in a similar way the following month, also in the locker room.

Story continues below advertisement

The complainant did not mention the accused when discussing the October incident, but alleged the teen held back the arms of the victim in the November assault.

Trending Stories

The teen who testified was initially one of the suspects in the November 2018 incident, but the charges against him were dropped.

Read more: St. Michael’s College School sex assault trial to hear more of complainant’s police statement

Three teens have pleaded guilty to sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon for their roles in the incidents and have been sentenced to two years of probation.

One of them also pleaded guilty to making child pornography for recording one of the sex assaults in a video that was then widely distributed.

Another student received a two-year probationary sentence with no jail time after pleading guilty. The charges against another student, aside from the one who testified, were withdrawn.

None of the teens involved in the case — which includes the accused, the complainants and some of the witnesses — can be identified because they were underage at the time.

Click to play video '3 former St. Michael’s College School students sentenced to 2 years probation' 3 former St. Michael’s College School students sentenced to 2 years probation
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sexual Assaultsex assaultSt. Michael's College SchoolToronto Sexual AssaultToronto Private Schoolalll boys private schoolbroom stick assault
