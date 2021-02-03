Menu

Crime

Trial set to resume for teen accused of sex assault at St. Michael’s College School

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 6:23 am
Click to play video 'St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols' St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols
WATCH ABOVE: St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols. Mark Carcasole reports – Aug 16, 2019

TORONTO — A former teammate of a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students in a locker room at a private all-boys Catholic school is set to resume testifying today.

The incidents took place at St. Michael’s College School in October and November 2018.

The accused teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon related to two incidents in which students were sexually assaulted with a broom handle.

Read more: Hazing at St. Michael’s College School ‘more violent, more sexual’ after teen joined team, court hears

The testifying teen told virtual court on Monday that the accused had made the hazing at the Toronto school more violent and more sexual.

He says he did not see the sexual assaults but saw the accused and three others circling one teen just before one incident occurred.

No young person can be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

