N.B. RCMP investigating after woman injured after shots fired at vehicle

RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting that left one person injured in Johnville, N.B., on Sunday.
Police say on Jan. 31, shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots being fired at a vehicle.
Police found a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of Route 105 and Cahill Road.
A 20-year-old woman suffered undisclosed injuries in the incident. She was located at a nearby home and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
Police say investigators have determined that an undisclosed number of gunshots were fired at the vehicle.
On Monday, police executed a search warrant at a home on Johnville Road and seized a firearm in connection with the investigation.
No arrests have been made and the Mounties stress their investigation is ongoing.
They’re asking anyone with information to call RCMP at 506-325-3000 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
