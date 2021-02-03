N.B. RCMP investigating after woman injured after shots fired at vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting that left one person injured in Johnville, N.B., on Sunday.

Police say on Jan. 31, shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots being fired at a vehicle.

Read more: Plans for new mosque in Newfoundland and Labrador come to light after vandalism

Police found a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of Route 105 and Cahill Road.

A 20-year-old woman suffered undisclosed injuries in the incident. She was located at a nearby home and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Police say investigators have determined that an undisclosed number of gunshots were fired at the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, police executed a search warrant at a home on Johnville Road and seized a firearm in connection with the investigation.

Read more: Firearms and drugs seized in New Brunswick RCMP operation

No arrests have been made and the Mounties stress their investigation is ongoing.

They’re asking anyone with information to call RCMP at 506-325-3000 or to contact Crime Stoppers.