Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Plans for new mosque in Newfoundland and Labrador come to light after vandalism

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2021 3:18 pm
Baitul Ehsaan, a mosque under renovation in Newfoundland is seen after reportedly being vandalized this week.
Baitul Ehsaan, a mosque under renovation in Newfoundland is seen after reportedly being vandalized this week. National Council of Canadian Muslims / Facebook

Plans for a much-needed mosque near St. John’s, N.L., have come to light through an act of vandalism at the work site.

Safwan Choudhry of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Canada says local members of his organization discovered smashed windows, shattered light bulbs and a kicked-in fireplace in a building in Conception Bay South on Thursday.

He said in an interview Tuesday that the group had just begun work on the building to convert it into a mosque and had not yet publicly announced the project, and there were no signs indicating what was planned.

Choudhry says police quickly identified three minors as the vandals and, in keeping with the spirit of the future mosque, the group has forgiven them and will not press charges.

Choudhry says he doesn’t know the motive behind the damage but says it’s disappointing nonetheless and will likely cost more than $10,000 to fix.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Const. James Cadigan of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed Tuesday morning that police responded to a call of property damage Thursday afternoon in Conception Bay South.

Read more: Ceremonies marking fourth anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting begin with call for gun control

Members of the Muslim community in the St. John’s area have long said their existing mosque is too small to accommodate their growing numbers.

“It’s unfortunate that this mosque will unfortunately now be introduced through this negative news story,” Choudhry said.

He called the future Baitul Ehsaan Mosque “a place of community gathering. It’s a place of peace, a place of acceptance, a place of multiculturalism.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.

Click to play video 'Quebec City shooting: Trudeau reflects on fourth anniversary of anti-Islamic terror attack' Quebec City shooting: Trudeau reflects on fourth anniversary of anti-Islamic terror attack
Quebec City shooting: Trudeau reflects on fourth anniversary of anti-Islamic terror attack
© 2021 The Canadian Press
VandalismMuslimMosqueSt. John'sAhmadiyya Muslim Jama’at CanadaBaitul Ehsaan MosqueMosque damagedSt. John's Muslim community
Flyers
More weekly flyers