Coronavirus: Schools in Toronto, Peel and York Regions last for return to in-person learning

The Ontario government has announced that Toronto as well as Peel and York Regions, regions which have been hit hard by coronavirus case totals, will be last to return to the classroom under the province’s elementary and secondary school reopening plan.

School boards in the three regions will reopen facilities for students on Feb. 16.

Meanwhile, students in the Brant, Chatham-Kent, Durham, Haldimand-Norfolk, Halton, Hamilton, Huron-Perth, Lambton, Niagara, Simcoe-Muskoka, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and Windsor-Essex regions will be back in class on Monday.

Before- and after-school programs will also reopen in each region as schools resume, bringing an end to emergency child care facilities and programs for frontline workers the business day before.

The province has previously said that schools in five COVID-19 hot spots as well as several other regions would reopen for in-person learning by Feb. 10.

All students in Ontario began January with online learning as part of a provincial lockdown.

The province has since taken a staggered approach to reopening physical classrooms, starting first with Northern Ontario and rural schools where case rates are lower.

Williams noted in an update on Friday that the use of rapid testing kits will be a key factor in reopening southern Ontario schools.

— With files from The Canadian Press