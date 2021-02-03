Nova Scotia issues exposure warning for WestJet flight from Toronto to Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health has issued a warning for a potential COVID-19 exposure on a WestJet flight between Toronto and Halifax last month.

The potential exposure occurred on WestJet flight 3346 travelling from Toronto at 9 a.m. ET on Jan. 30. It arrived in Halifax at 12:31 p.m. AT.

Health officials are asking passengers in rows 8 to 12 in seats A, B and C to continue self-isolating — as required for out of province travellers — and to immediately arrange for COVID-19 testing, even if they have no COVID-19 symptoms.

They can contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page to arrange for a test.

Nova Scotia recommends visiting the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

Fever

Cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose/nasal congestion

Headache

Shortness of breath

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the flight may develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 13.