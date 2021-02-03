Coronavirus: Ontario government expected to announce school reopening plan Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario will announce today whether schools in regions hardest hit by COVID-19 can reopen next week for in-person learning.

The decision will follow a recommendation from the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says parents need to know if schools will reopen for in-person learning so they have time to prepare.

The province has previously said that schools in five COVID-19 hot spots as well as several other regions would reopen for in-person learning by Feb. 10.

All students in Ontario began January with online learning as part of a provincial lockdown.

The province has since taken a staggered approach to reopening physical classrooms, starting first with Northern Ontario and rural schools where case rates are lower.

Williams noted in an update on Friday that the use of rapid testing kits will be a key factor in reopening southern Ontario schools.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s announcement will be streamed live on GlobalNews.ca.

— With files from Nick Westoll