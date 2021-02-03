Menu

Education

Coronavirus: Ontario government expected to announce school reopening plan Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Doctors call on government officials to keep schools open' Doctors call on government officials to keep schools open
WATCH ABOVE: A group of medical professionals from across the country have sent a letter to provincial and federal government officials, calling on them to keep schools open. They say it’s not only the safest option for children’s mental health and well-being, but society at large. Shallima Maharaj reports.

TORONTO — Ontario will announce today whether schools in regions hardest hit by COVID-19 can reopen next week for in-person learning.

The decision will follow a recommendation from the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says parents need to know if schools will reopen for in-person learning so they have time to prepare.

READ MORE: Mental health among Ontario children deteriorating during COVID-19

The province has previously said that schools in five COVID-19 hot spots as well as several other regions would reopen for in-person learning by Feb. 10.

All students in Ontario began January with online learning as part of a provincial lockdown.

Click to play video 'Details of Ontario school reopenings to come on Wednesday' Details of Ontario school reopenings to come on Wednesday
The province has since taken a staggered approach to reopening physical classrooms, starting first with Northern Ontario and rural schools where case rates are lower.

Williams noted in an update on Friday that the use of rapid testing kits will be a key factor in reopening southern Ontario schools.

READ MORE: Rapid tests key to reopening remaining southern Ontario schools, top doctor says

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s announcement will be streamed live on GlobalNews.ca.

— With files from Nick Westoll

© 2021 The Canadian Press
