32 new COVID-19 U.K. variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, total now at 51

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 32 new cases of the COVID-19 U.K. variant in the region on Tuesday, bringing the local total number to 51.

According to the health unit, 94 people have also screened positive for a coronavirus variant of concern in the region.

The U.K. COVID-19 variant is believed to be up to 70 per cent more contagious than earlier novel coronavirus strains, but there’s no evidence that its infection is more severe.

There’s also no evidence the COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the U.K variant.

As of Tuesday, a total of 16,501 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Simcoe Muskoka.

On Tuesday, local publish health reported 36 new coronavirus cases and five new COVID-19 deaths.

Fifteen of those new cases are in Barrie, while five are in Bradford. The rest are in Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Ramara and Tiny Township.

Eleven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are outbreak-related. Two new cases are community-acquired and one is travel-related.

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Of the health unit’s total 5,512 COVID-19 cases, 77 per cent — or 4,228 — have recovered, while 37 people remain in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 745 new coronavirus cases, but the government said the number is an underestimate due to Toronto Public Health migrating its data to the province’s data system. The provincial case count stands at 270,925, including 6,238 deaths.