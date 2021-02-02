Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

32 new COVID-19 U.K. variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, total now at 51

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 6:54 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Doug Ford blasts ‘incredibly disappointing’ COVID-19 vaccine delays' Coronavirus: Doug Ford blasts ‘incredibly disappointing’ COVID-19 vaccine delays
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday that the delays of COVID-19 vaccine shipments by Pfizer have been “incredibly disappointing,” adding that Moderna’s cut of 18,200 vaccine doses to the province on Friday added more to the frustration.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 32 new cases of the COVID-19 U.K. variant in the region on Tuesday, bringing the local total number to 51.

According to the health unit, 94 people have also screened positive for a coronavirus variant of concern in the region.

Read more: 4 patients dead at Waypoint mental health centre amid COVID-19 outbreak

The U.K. COVID-19 variant is believed to be up to 70 per cent more contagious than earlier novel coronavirus strains, but there’s no evidence that its infection is more severe.

There’s also no evidence the COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the U.K variant.

As of Tuesday, a total of 16,501 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Simcoe Muskoka.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario to begin vaccinating northern First Nations communities' Coronavirus: Ontario to begin vaccinating northern First Nations communities

On Tuesday, local publish health reported 36 new coronavirus cases and five new COVID-19 deaths.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Fifteen of those new cases are in Barrie, while five are in Bradford. The rest are in Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Ramara and Tiny Township.

Eleven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are outbreak-related. Two new cases are community-acquired and one is travel-related.

Read more: Ontario reports 745 new coronavirus cases, notes underestimation from data system migration

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Of the health unit’s total 5,512 COVID-19 cases, 77 per cent — or 4,228 — have recovered, while 37 people remain in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 745 new coronavirus cases, but the government said the number is an underestimate due to Toronto Public Health migrating its data to the province’s data system. The provincial case count stands at 270,925, including 6,238 deaths.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario confirms first case of South African COVID-19 variant' Coronavirus: Ontario confirms first case of South African COVID-19 variant
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaU.k. VariantCOVID-19 U.K. Variant
Flyers
More weekly flyers