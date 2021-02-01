Global News at 5:30 Toronto February 1 2021 5:38pm 03:48 Details of Ontario school reopenings to come on Wednesday Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says information on further school reopenings in the province will be announced on Wednesday. Travis Dhanraj reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7613094/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7613094/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?