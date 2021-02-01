Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 1 2021 5:38pm
03:48

Details of Ontario school reopenings to come on Wednesday

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says information on further school reopenings in the province will be announced on Wednesday. Travis Dhanraj reports.

