Education

Coronavirus: Ontario enlists teacher candidates for supply jobs to address shortages, absenteeism

By Staff The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario says it will allow students in teacher-education programs to work in supply positions this year.

The province says it is making the temporary change to its teacher certification program to address educator shortages and absenteeism due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teacher candidates must be enrolled in a current program and have successfully completed a portion of it.

They must also be scheduled to complete the program by Dec. 31, 2021.

The province says the temporary certificate changes will expire at the end of the year.

It hopes the changes will mean up to 2,000 additional supply teachers will be available for positions across the province.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesOntario schoolsontario teachersontario studentsteacher shortageontario supply teachersteacher education programs
