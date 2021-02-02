Guelph reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported one more death related to COVID-19 in the city on Tuesday, bringing its death toll to 24 during the pandemic.

Ten deaths attributed to the disease have been reported in the city so far this year.

Another 23 cases of COVID-19 in Guelph were reported on Tuesday, bringing its total case count to 2,380 during the pandemic.

Active cases fell by 14 from the previous day to 258, which includes three people in the hospital being treated for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The health unit’s online portal showed 36 more people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the resolved case count to 2,098.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising its total case count to 905.

There are 67 active cases in the county, which is four less than the previous day. Five people are in the hospital being treated for the novel coronavirus.

The death toll of 18 remains unchanged after a death was reported from the weekend.

Another 10 people have recovered from the disease as resolved cases reached 820 during the pandemic.

COVID-19 outbreaks

No new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared in Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

An outbreak at the Village of Riverside Glen continues to grow with 18 new cases being reported, bringing the total case count to 145. Three people have died during the outbreak that was declared on Dec. 10.

The long-term care unit at Caressant Care in Wellington North is still under an outbreak which has seen 112 cases since Dec. 26, including 10 deaths.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has paused vaccinations after they began on Jan. 6 due to production delays.

The health unit has administered 6,553 doses, which includes residents and patients of all long-term care and retirement homes in the area.

Second-dose vaccinations are not expected to begin until at least Thursday.

Public Health is scheduled to receive about 50 per cent of its delivery from Pfizer this week along with 3,700 doses from Moderna.

