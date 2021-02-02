Coronavirus: Trudeau discusses role of Novavax, domestic vaccine production in Canada’s rollout plan
When asked what the role of Novavax will be in Canada’s rollout plan once its vaccine is approved, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada’s initial plan was “to sign as many different contracts” with vaccine producers as possible, adding that “regardless of what could happen in the future” with the pandemic, there will be domestic production on top of its initial vaccine partnerships.