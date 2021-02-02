4 patients dead at Waypoint mental health centre amid COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Four patients have died at Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak that’s infected eight patients and eight staff members, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

One Waypoint worker associated with the outbreak screened positive for a COVID-19 variant of concern last week, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed, although testing is still underway to determine the exact variant strain.

“All other cases are being tested for the variant of concern. We have not yet received any results but are managing the outbreak (and) following the guidelines for the variant of concern,” Waypoint spokesperson Kristine Lalonde confirmed.

“As the pandemic continues, we are committed to continually adapting our processes to ensure the highest level of safety. Our team continues to work closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to manage the current outbreak.”

The COVID-19 outbreak is affecting Waypoint’s Horizon Program for Geriatric Psychiatry.

“We have had a number of staff from across the hospital volunteer to work on the program and their efforts, along with everyone who has been redeployed to Horizon, are greatly appreciated,” Lalonde wrote.

“We are offering numerous wellness supports for our staff so they can continue to provide excellent care to our patients.”

Lalonde said Waypoint is following all public health recommendations related to the variant of concern and has enhanced its infection prevention and control practices.

“These measures and any and all safety precautions are in place until the outbreak is over, which is when we have gone 14 days with no new transmission from the date of the last positive result for either a patient or staff,” she wrote.

Fifty-one people have tested positive for the U.K. COVID-19 variant in Simcoe Muskoka. Meanwhile, 94 people have screened positive for a variant of concern in the region.

The COVID-19 outbreak in Waypoint’s Horizon unit was declared on Jan. 22. Previously, the facility also saw a coronavirus outbreak in its Awenda A and B units between Jan. 9 and Jan. 23.