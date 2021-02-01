Coronavirus: 19 total COVID-19 U.K. variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 19 total cases of the COVID-19 U.K. variant in the region as of Monday, while 126 people have screened positive for a “variant of concern.”

Testing is still underway to determine the exact variant strain for the 126 COVID-19 cases.

Last week, public health said 99 people who were mostly associated with a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Roberta Place long-term care home in Barrie, Ont., tested positive for a “variant of concern.” Results on the exact COVID-19 strain are still pending.

While most of the 99 cases were in connection with Roberta Place, two have no connection to the nursing home. Public health said one case involves a staff member from Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care in Penetanguishene, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.K. COVID-19 variant is believed to be up to 70 per cent more contagious than earlier novel coronavirus strains, but there’s no evidence that its infection is more severe. There’s also no evidence the COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the U.K variant.

As of Monday, a total of 16,501 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Simcoe Muskoka.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Over the weekend, local public health also reported 129 new COVID-19 cases — 68 of which are in Barrie, which officials have called “ground zero” for a “variant of concern.”

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford, Essa, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Penetanguishene, Severn, Wasaga Beach, Clearview, Collingwood, Oro-Medonte, Springwater, Tay and Tiny townships.

Of the health unit’s total 5,484 COVID-19 cases, 76 per cent — or 4,167 — have recovered, while 39 people remain in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Jan. 31, the province of Ontario had confirmed 69 cases of the COVID-19 U.K. variant.

On Monday, Ontario confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 South Africa variant.

That same day, the province reported 1,969 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 270,180, including 6,224 deaths.