14 active cases of COVID-19 at Laval elementary school

The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board is reporting 14 active cases of COVID-19 at Hillcrest Academy in Laval’s Chomedey district.

School officials say they are currently managing the outbreak, working closely with Laval public health.

School board spokesperson Maxeen Jolin said contact-tracing efforts have been in place since last week.

Laval public health officials are asking parents of children identified as being in close contact with infected individuals to be tested.

Jolin says there are numerous classrooms that are currently in isolation but did not specify how many.

“I wish to reiterate that the school and school board are working very closely with Public Health (CISSS Laval) and follow their directives diligently,” Jolin said.

Parents dropping off their children Tuesday morning told Global News there are concerns about safety.

“If I had the option I would keep my child at school to do online schooling,” Grade 6 parent Michael Khoury said.

The school says it recognizes and understands that the current pandemic situation creates anxiety.

“We are monitoring the situation very closely with our head office COVID team, school team and Public Health,” it says.

In addition to government certified screening tests, Hillcrest Academy is also part of a special pilot project offering saliva testing kits.

School officials say they have distributed more than 60 saliva test kits to families since last Thursday.

“Rest assured that the safety and security of our students and staff is always a priority,” Jolin said.

In Vaudreuil-Dorion an outbreak forced Brind’Amour school to officially close its doors for two days.

The Commission Scolaire des Trois-Lacs issued a statement that says the school will only reopen Thursday once the building has been disinfected.

All students who tested positive for the virus will be asked to return once their quarantine is complete.