Teacher at Montreal’s Vanguard School dies after contracting COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A teacher at Vanguard School, located in the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal, has died after contracting COVID-19, sources tell Global News.

In a letter sent to parents, the school’s director-general Carolyn Coffin-Caputo informed parents of the death of Yvan Trépanier, who taught French, math, science and geography in the school’s French-language secondary division. Coffin-Caputo also announced a last-minute pedagogical day Friday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The letter did not directly address how Trépanier died, but a staff member at the school confirmed that he had died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

The staff member indicated that Trépanier had pre-existing health conditions that were worsened after he became ill with the virus.

The staff member said that it is believed Trépanier contracted COVID-19 outside of school and that the teacher had not been on campus since winter break began, something confirmed as well by another source who spoke with Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Grief counsellors are being made available to students in both language divisions of the school.

— with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines