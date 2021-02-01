New and active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan lowest in over a month

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan recorded its lowest daily total of new coronavirus cases in over a month.

Health officials reported 147 new cases on Monday, raising the overall total since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to 24,011.

It’s the lowest number of new cases reported in the province in one day since Dec. 30, 2020, when 147 cases were reported.

The zones with the highest number of new cases were the northwest (24), northeast (21) and Regina (33).

New cases were also reported in the far northwest (14), far northeast (4), north-central (3), Saskatoon (13), central-west (6), central-east (7), southwest (1), south-central (11) and south-east (8), with two cases pending residence information, officials said.

The seven-day average of new cases is 228 — 18.6 new cases per 100,000 population.

There are currently 2,369 cases considered active in the province, with 202 people in hospital — 30 of whom are in intensive care.

It is the lowest active case count since Nov. 20, 2020, when there were 2,145.

The news comes as Saskatchewan reported two more COVID-19-related deaths.

Both deaths were in the 80-plus age group in the northwest zone, health officials said Monday.

It raises the death toll in the province to 306 since the start of the pandemic.

There were 310 recoveries reported, with 21,336 individuals now considered recovered from COVID-19.

Health officials said 1,900 tests were processed in the province on Sunday, bringing overall tests processed to 510,538.

Vaccine distribution

Health officials said 88 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Saskatchewan Sunday — 66 in the Saskatoon zone and 22 in the far northeast.

This brings the total number of vaccinations administered in the province to 35,447. Broken down, 30,637 first doses and 4,810 second doses have been administered in the province.

This represents 108 per cent of doses received in the province to-date, with officials saying the overage is due to efficiencies in drawing extra doses from the vaccine vials.

