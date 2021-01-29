Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Healthcare Heroes: Saskatoon ICU nurse reflects on COVID-19

By Anna McMillan Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 10:26 am
Click to play video 'Healthcare Heroes: Saskatoon ICU nurse reflects on COVID-19' Healthcare Heroes: Saskatoon ICU nurse reflects on COVID-19
WATCH: Royal University Hospital ICU nurse Andrea Koslosk, who has been on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, describes the last 10 months as chaotic.

Andrea Kosloski describes the past 10 months as chaotic.

The 29-year-old nurse works at the Royal University Hospital’s maxed-out ICU (intensive care unit), which has been expanded to make way for COVID-19 patients.

Read more: Saskatchewan ICUs, testing capacity see worrying strain: unions

“When you’re not at work, you’re worrying about work, thinking about how your co-workers are managing and coping,” Kosloski told Global News.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This is our normal; this is our reality right now.”

The registered nurse said it’s been challenging to have the more personal aspects of her job stripped away — no seeing faces, no shaking hands and no comforting families with a hug.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“When people need their family the most, we have to limit that contact,” she said.

The past year has been filled with fear, anger and sadness, she said, but COVID-19 vaccines are a light at the end of the tunnel.

Read more: Coronavirus: SHA continues to address staffing shortages, COVID-19 surge in Saskatchewan

Once out of that tunnel, Kosloski said she’s most looking forward to seeing her extended family.

“We’re there supporting you and we feel everything that the public feels,” she said.

“Just hang in there. We’re almost through it.”

Watch the video above to learn about Kosloski’s experience in her own words.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Saskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan NewsHealth CareSaskatoon NewsSaskatchewan Health AuthorityRegina NewsRoyal University HospitalNurseICUHealth Care Heroes
Flyers
More weekly flyers