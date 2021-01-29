Healthcare Heroes: Saskatoon ICU nurse reflects on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Andrea Kosloski describes the past 10 months as chaotic.

The 29-year-old nurse works at the Royal University Hospital’s maxed-out ICU (intensive care unit), which has been expanded to make way for COVID-19 patients.

“When you’re not at work, you’re worrying about work, thinking about how your co-workers are managing and coping,” Kosloski told Global News.

“This is our normal; this is our reality right now.”

The registered nurse said it’s been challenging to have the more personal aspects of her job stripped away — no seeing faces, no shaking hands and no comforting families with a hug.

“When people need their family the most, we have to limit that contact,” she said.

The past year has been filled with fear, anger and sadness, she said, but COVID-19 vaccines are a light at the end of the tunnel.

Once out of that tunnel, Kosloski said she’s most looking forward to seeing her extended family.

“We’re there supporting you and we feel everything that the public feels,” she said.

“Just hang in there. We’re almost through it.”

