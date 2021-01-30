Skiing accident leaves B.C. mom paralyzed from waist down

Send this page to someone via email

An online fundraiser has been set up for an Okanagan resident who suffered a serious, life-altering injury while skiing earlier this month.

According to a fundraising page on GoFundMe, Brita Colero of Lake Country is currently paraplegic following an accident at SilverStar Mountain Resort on Jan. 9.

Organized by Tracey Heron-Dickie, the fundraiser says “barring a miracle, Brita will not regain use of her legs, and while she can expect to have independence, she requires the use of specialized equipment and support services.”

Brita’s husband, Sandy Colero, confirmed the injury to Global News on Saturday.

The fundraiser says Colero has the use of her left arm, but that the movement of her right arm is limited.

“All of this means the Coleros will need to make short-term modifications to their current home, and then, ultimately, requires they purchase and move into a fully accessible home,” reads the fundraiser.

“Additionally, they will require adapted vehicles to maintain their ability to travel as a family and for Brita to be able to drive, which will allow her to have as much independence as possible.”

Brita and Sandy Colero, who is the lead pastor at Lake Country Alliance Church, have three children.

In a YouTube video, Brita Colero shared her experience while in hospital.

Sandy Colero also published another YouTube video on Jan. 22 that can be seen here.

“The Coleros are working hard to understand their various coverages and extended benefits, which will assist with some of their needs,” reads the fundraiser, “but wouldn’t it be great if they didn’t have to worry for one moment where the finances are going to come from to make these changes and can focus on Brita’s rehabilitation and their three sweet girls?”

Brita Colero, who grew up in Vernon, is currently hospitalized in Vancouver.

The fundraiser set a goal of $100,00. As of Saturday afternoon, it had just eclipsed that mark, at $102,256.

“We are so touched by the love and support,” Sandy Colero told Global News. “(Brita) is a gem of a person.”

To view the fundraiser, click here.

