Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

2 big, bonded dogs dropped off at B.C. SPCA raising big bucks for medical bills

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 7:46 pm
Captain and Maria were dropped off at the B.C. SPCA’s Shuswap branch. Their medical costs were pegged at $3,000, but fundraising efforts totaled just over $30,000. The extra money will go towards other animals needing medical assistance.
Captain and Maria were dropped off at the B.C. SPCA’s Shuswap branch. Their medical costs were pegged at $3,000, but fundraising efforts totaled just over $30,000. The extra money will go towards other animals needing medical assistance. B.C. SPCA

Two large dogs that were dropped off at a B.C. SPCA branch are proving to be impressive fundraisers.

According to the animal aid agency, Captain and Maria are a tightly bonded pair, but were starving, skinny and nervous of people upon arriving at the Shuswap branch.

The two Akbash dogs also needed medical assistance, with their costs pegged at around $3,000.

Read more: Funds pour in to BC SPCA for two kittens in need of life-saving surgeries

As of Friday, a medical emergency fund page set up for the two showed donations of just over $30,000 – more than 10 times the amount needed.

The B.C. SPCA says those extra funds will go towards helping other animals in need of medical assistance.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was clear their life so far has not been easy and that the two Akbash dogs had not seen the kindest that humanity has to offer,” the B.C. SPCA said.

“We can’t recall seeing a more bonded pair of dogs, they are completely inseparable to the point that they have been dubbed the ‘married couple’ at the branch. One won’t walk without the other, if you take one out, you take them both or no one is going anywhere.”

Click to play video 'BC SPCA urging residents to remove bird feeders due to deadly salmonella outbreak' BC SPCA urging residents to remove bird feeders due to deadly salmonella outbreak
BC SPCA urging residents to remove bird feeders due to deadly salmonella outbreak

The B.C. SPCA says Captain’s left eyelid will need surgery, as it’s partially inverted, which is causing his eyelashes to painfully rub against his eye.

Trending Stories

He also has a sprained cruciate ligament in his back leg.

Meanwhile, at just two years old, Maria is in need of extensive oral surgery, including extractions. She’s currently on a soft food diet to help ease her discomfort.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Book raising awareness for improved lives of horses saved through BC SPCA' Book raising awareness for improved lives of horses saved through BC SPCA
Book raising awareness for improved lives of horses saved through BC SPCA – Jan 3, 2021

“Branch staff and volunteers absolutely love these two. They quickly realized that we were here to help them, and their personalities started to shine through,” said the B.C. SPCA.

“Combined they are 300 lbs, but they are completely unaware of how big they are. They think they are lap dogs and will snuggle up as close as they can get.

“They have become so affectionate and enjoy lazing around wherever people are, watching staff go about their day.”

The B.C. SPCA says once the dogs heal from surgery, a search will begin for their new forever home.

To view Captain and Maria’s medical emergency fund page, click here.

Click to play video 'BC SPCA warns about dangers of home-neutering' BC SPCA warns about dangers of home-neutering
BC SPCA warns about dangers of home-neutering – Nov 24, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SPCAFundraisingSalmon ArmShuswapBC SPCAB.C. SPCABC SPCA fundraisingmedical assistance fundsmedical emergency fund pagepet fundraising
Flyers
More weekly flyers