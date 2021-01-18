Menu

Funds pour in to BC SPCA for two kittens in need of life-saving surgeries

By Kylie Stanton Global News
Terry and Peggy are two little kittens in need of some big help.
Terry and Peggy are two little kittens in need of some big help. BC SPCA

A pair of three-month-old kittens born with only three and a half legs are in need of surgery and the public is stepping up to help.

Terry and Peggy have small stumps where their fourth legs should be. They try to walk, but doing so has made the area so raw and the stumps have become infected.

The BC SPCA said this will be an ongoing problem and one bad infection could spread to the bone – a potentially life-threatening situation.  The only option for them to lead a pain-free life is to amputate.

Read more: Kelowna’s Animal Food Bank asks for help from the community ahead of the holidays

A Medical Emergency Fund has been set up to raise money for the surgeries and six-week recovery.

It was estimated $2,155 would be needed to cover the costs – including the antibiotics, pain management, as well as their spay and neuter surgeries.  The public has already more than doubled that amount, with nearly $5,500 raised.

The additional funds donated in their name will go toward supporting other animals in need.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
