Kelowna’s Animal Food Bank asks for help from the community ahead of the holidays

The Animal Food Bank in Kelowna is marking its first anniversary in a big way.

Founder Nicole Wilks and her team are trying to fill a 20-foot shipping container with the dog food, cat food, toys, litter, beds and more ahead of the holidays.

“Last year in the last two weeks of December when we launched we went through over 2,000 pounds of food so we are expecting the same demand, if not more because, obviously, the circumstances are a lot different this year,” said Wilks.

In the past year, the Animal Food Bank has helped to keep hundreds of families together, feeding more than 600 cats and almost 500 dogs.

“We have distributed 15,000 pounds of dry food since April and 5,000 cans of wet food since April,” said Wilks. “We have helped quite a few families. Last week alone we distributed over 1,000 pounds of dry food.”

But the need keeps growing and so the Animal Food Bank is making an appeal to the public, to help them fill the shipping container that was donated to the organization.

“This year people have had difficulty paying for pet food and supplies and even vet bills. I think that the Animal Food Bank’s fill the container event is super important to the community at this time,” said Stacey Vincent, Secure-Rite Mobile Storage Inc. marketing coordinator.

“Today we are actually hoping to fill up the container which is the same as 160 square feet.”

The fill the container event will be on until Nov. 20 at Total Pet in Kelowna to help feed pets over the holidays.