Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Animal Food Bank

New Kelowna food bank aims to help Okanagan’s animals in need

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 8:50 pm
Okanagan couple founds food bank for animals

For Nicole Wilks, the Animal Food Bank started when she met a man who is homeless and his canine companion, Odin, a few months ago.

Thoughts of the pair kept her up at night, wondering how she could help.

Now she has found a way — a pet food bank.

READ MORE: ‘They’re still human beings’: Homeless say police kicked them off Leon Avenue night of club opening

“We don’t as a society support them [homeless people who have pets],” said Wilks.

“We actually look down on them for having a pet. Meanwhile, the pet is likely to keep them out of trouble.”

She and her fiance, AJ Frey, have enlisted friends and family to help pick up more than 500 pounds of cat and dog food, treats, toys and litter from four Kelowna and West Kelowna locations over the past week.

Story continues below advertisement

To help Central Okanagan Food Banks, like the West Kelowna location, it receives donations from pet stores and box stores, but as soon as they come in, they go out again.

READ MORE: Calgary woman starts food bank for homeless people’s pets: ‘That’s really helpful’

“If a person is on a very fixed income, they have very little social life to no social life, so having a pet that they can be responsible for allows them to get out a bit and someone to wake up with,” said Gary Lynch, manager of the West Kelowna Central Okanagan Food Bank.

To view the Animal Food Bank’s wish list, or to find a drop-off location to make a donation, visit animalfoodbank.ca 

All Canadian charity event raises funds for Central Okanagan Food Bank
All Canadian charity event raises funds for Central Okanagan Food Bank
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global OkanaganCentral Okanagan Food BankCommunity Reporterhomeless peoplePeople In NeedSupport animalsHomeless catshomeless dogsAnimal Food BankCats in needDogs in needPets in needWest Kelowna Food Bank
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.