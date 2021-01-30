COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 schools in Saskatoon, 1 in Prince Albert

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 outbreaks were declared at three Saskatchewan schools Friday.

In Saskatoon, St. Augustine School and Caswell School were listed as active outbreak locations. In Prince Albert, École Valois School was also flagged.

Read more: List of Saskatchewan school coronavirus exposures and outbreaks

With the exception of households, Saskatchewan health officials confirm outbreaks when two or more people at a location test positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools confirmed two cases at St. Augustine School. The affected classes/cohorts will switch to online lessons.

As of Friday afternoon, Saskatoon Public Schools had been notified of one case of COVID-19 at Caswell School, identified on Wednesday. One classroom was closed due to an order to isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for Conseil des écoles fransaskoises said the school division is aware of one person with COVID-19 at École Valois School. Parents and staff have been notified and the school is working with public health officials to ensure the safety of everyone involved.