Ontario’s English Catholic teachers schedule strike vote as talks stall

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Ontario’s English Catholic teachers have scheduled a strike vote in November, as contract talks have yet to move past initial stages.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association says in a message to its members today that a strike vote will send a message to the government that there needs to be meaningful progress at the bargaining table.

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The union’s message says it will be holding strike vote information meetings ahead of the Nov. 12 and 13 vote, to ensure members have the necessary information to “deliver a strong strike mandate.”

President Rene Jansen in de Wal says it does not mean a strike will happen.

Talks with the major education unions are largely stalled as the Ontario Labour Relations Board is looking at the issue of which topics should be bargained centrally between the unions and province, and which should be between local unions and school boards.

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The unions accuse Education Minister Paul Calandra of pushing local issues into the central sphere, including certain working conditions.