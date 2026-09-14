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Canada

Man, 21, killed in animal attack on Manitoba First Nation

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 14, 2026 12:17 pm
1 min read
Swan River RCMP officers responded to the call at the Sapotaweyak Cree Nation Wednesday. View image in full screen
Swan River RCMP officers responded to the call at the Sapotaweyak Cree Nation Wednesday. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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A man has been found dead in Manitoba after being attacked by an animal, according to the RCMP.

The 21-year-old’s body was located on a community road in the Sapotaweyak Cree Nation last Wednesday, according to a police news release.

The RCMP major crime service investigated and an autopsy determined his preliminary cause of death was an animal attack. Police said the type of animal has not been determined.

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The office of the Sapotaweyak Cree Nation’s chief and council said it was aware of the fatal animal attack in a community-wide notice issued Thursday. The bulletin advised residents to avoid walking outside alone and to ensure their children are supervised while outdoors. Locals were also urged to be aware of their surroundings.

Manitoba’s Conservation Officer Service has been alerted of the police investigation.

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Sapotaweyak Cree Nation is located northwest of Swan River on the shores of Lake Winnipegosis.

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