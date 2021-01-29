Coronavirus: 8th death reported in Peterborough area; over 400 long-term care residents vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports an eighth COVID-19-related death, three new cases and a long-term care outbreak over.

According to Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, the health unit’s medical officer of health, the eight death was a person who lived in a congregate setting but died in Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday morning.

No other details were provided.

The health unit on Friday reported three new cases of COVID-19 and five more resolved cases as of the COVID-tracker update issued at 4:10 p.m. The result means 47 active cases, down from 50 reported on Thursday.

Since the pandemic was declared there have been 538 cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. Of the 538 cases, 483 have been declared resolved — approximately 90 percent.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccinations began this week and Salvaterra said as of Friday morning, 409 residents and 43 staff at four long-term care homes have received a COVID-19 vaccine: Fairhaven, Riverview Manor, Extendicare Lakefield and Pleasant Meadow Manor in Norwood.

Case data for Jan. 29, 2021. Peterborough Public Health

Also on Friday, the outbreak at Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook was declared over. Initially declared on Jan. 17 after one resident tested positive, the home says the case was a false positive but outbreak protocols remained in place.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Peterborough Retirement Residence declared on Jan. 26 was declared over on Friday. That outbreak saw one resident and one staff member test positive.

The health unit says outbreaks continue at the following locations:

Peterborough Retirement Resident, declared on Jan. 26 with one resident and one staff member.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre, declared Jan. 21 with one patient in the A2/B2 unit (stroke rehab)

Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield, declared Jan. 17. Details unavailable.

Since March 2020, there have been 22 outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. Ninety-seven of the 538 cases have been linked to outbreaks, the health unit reports.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Friday that there are currently 13 patients with COVID-19 at the hospital — up from 12 reported on Thursday. Twelve of the 13 patients are transfers from other areas as part of provincial directives.

The health unit reports that since the pandemic began, there have been 23 hospitalized cases, three of which required the intensive care unit.

To date, more than 41,450 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus — approximately one in four people.

Advertisement