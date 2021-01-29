Coronavirus: Ontario to require mandatory testing at Toronto Pearson airport for arriving travellers
Reacting to the Canadian federal government’s new public health measures for international travellers, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said while he welcomes this change, he feels it doesn’t start soon enough. As a result, Ontario is introducing a plan to combat virus variants and will require mandatory COVID-19 testing at Toronto Pearson International Airport for all passengers on arriving flights. Deputy Premier Christine Elliott says those who refuse to take a test will be issued a ticket.