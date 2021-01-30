Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 30

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.

Ontario doctors ask government to reopen schools before other sectors

Ontario’s regional public health officials are asking the province to prioritize opening schools before other public health restrictions are lifted.

The chair of the Council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health has written to the provincial health and education ministers, asking for deployment of extra measures including getting children back into classrooms.

Ontario mandates rapid testing in long-term care homes

The Ontario government has sent a memo to long-term care homes advising them that they must implement the use of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests.

Homes in Toronto, York Region, Peel Region, Durham Region, Windsor-Essex, Ottawa, and Simcoe Muskoka will be required to use ensure the testing is fully operational by Feb. 16, with all other homes in the province meeting that requirement by Feb. 22.

The testing will apply to staff, student placements, volunteers, caregivers, support workers and other visitors who are permitted to enter the homes.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,063 new cases on Saturday.

Of those:

713 were in Toronto

379 were in Peel Region

178 were in York Region

89 were in Durham Region

55 were in Halton Region

However, the province said that due to “technical issues,” Toronto Public Health is reporting 230 additional cases from a previous date.

Ontario reports 73 more COVID-19-related deaths, 2,063 cases

Ontario reported 2,063 cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 266,363.

A total of 240,494 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 2,623.

Seventy-three additional deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,145.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.3 per cent, which is the same as the last two days and is down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 4.5 per cent.

25 more deaths reported by Ministry of Long-Term Care

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,516 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 25.

Nearly 9,400 more vaccine doses administered

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 336,828 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is an increase of 9,373.

So far, 67,787 people have received both required doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

— With files from The Canadian Press