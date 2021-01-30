All employees to be tested at Mississauga Canada Post facility as COVID-19 outbreak grows

MISSISSAUGA — All employees working at a Mississauga Canada Post worksite must now be tested for COVID-19 as the facility battles a large outbreak.
As of Saturday, the postal service says 273 people who work at the site have tested positive since the beginning of the month.
Canada Post says regional health authority Peel Public Health directed the mandatory testing at the Gateway facility, and employees who have already been tested must be assessed again.
The initiative began Friday and is set to scale up over the next week.
The company announced the death of a COVID-19 positive employee on Wednesday amid the growing outbreak.
More than 4,500 people work at the site that’s a major mail delivery hub, and Canada Post has advised the public to expect service delays.View link »
