Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

All employees to be tested at Mississauga Canada Post facility as COVID-19 outbreak grows

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2021 4:23 pm
Click to play video 'Possible COVID-19 death of Canada Post worker in Mississauga' Possible COVID-19 death of Canada Post worker in Mississauga
WATCH ABOVE: (Jan. 27) A postal worker has died just days after testing positive for COVID-19 after finishing an overnight shift. The man worked at one of Canada’s busiest mail sorting facilities, the Gateway plant in Mississauga. Sean O’Shea reports.

MISSISSAUGA — All employees working at a Mississauga Canada Post worksite must now be tested for COVID-19 as the facility battles a large outbreak.

As of Saturday, the postal service says 273 people who work at the site have tested positive since the beginning of the month.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Canada Post says regional health authority Peel Public Health directed the mandatory testing at the Gateway facility, and employees who have already been tested must be assessed again.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canada Post worker dies after testing positive for COVID-19 amid outbreak at Mississauga facility

The initiative began Friday and is set to scale up over the next week.

The company announced the death of a COVID-19 positive employee on Wednesday amid the growing outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 4,500 people work at the site that’s a major mail delivery hub, and Canada Post has advised the public to expect service delays.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaMississaugaCanada PostMississauga CoronavirusMississauga Canada Post OutbreakCanada Post Outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers