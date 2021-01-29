Menu

Crime

Carleton Place man faces sexual assault, extortion charges: Leeds OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 11:28 am
Leeds county o-p-p have laid a sexual assault charge against a carelton place man after a 3 month investigation. police received a complaint of a sexual assault last october. yesterday a suspect was arrested. 38 year old michael elliott is also charged with extortion. police say there could other victims and ask anyone with information to come forward.
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Leeds County provincial police have laid a sexual assault charge against a Carleton Place man after a three-month investigation.

OPP say they received a complaint of a sexual assault last October.

Read more: Lansdowne man facing 8 charges following reports of historic sexual assaults: OPP

OPP arrested the suspect Thursday.

In addition to his sexual assault charge, 38-year-old Michael Elliott is also charged with extortion.

Police say there could other victims and ask anyone with information to come forward.

