Carleton Place man faces sexual assault, extortion charges: Leeds OPP

Leeds County provincial police have laid a sexual assault charge against a Carleton Place man after a three-month investigation.
OPP say they received a complaint of a sexual assault last October.
OPP arrested the suspect Thursday.
In addition to his sexual assault charge, 38-year-old Michael Elliott is also charged with extortion.
Police say there could other victims and ask anyone with information to come forward.
