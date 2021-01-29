Carleton Place man faces sexual assault, extortion charges: Leeds OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Leeds County provincial police have laid a sexual assault charge against a Carleton Place man after a three-month investigation.

OPP say they received a complaint of a sexual assault last October.

OPP arrested the suspect Thursday.

In addition to his sexual assault charge, 38-year-old Michael Elliott is also charged with extortion.

Police say there could other victims and ask anyone with information to come forward.

