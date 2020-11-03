Menu

Crime

Lansdowne man facing 8 charges following reports of historic sexual assaults: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
OPP have charged a Lansdowne man in relation to reports of historic sexual assaults that allegedly took place almost 30 years ago.
OPP have charged a Lansdowne man in relation to reports of historic sexual assaults that allegedly took place almost 30 years ago. Global News file

Leeds OPP have charged a Lansdowne man after receiving reports of historic sexual assaults involving two children.

On Sep. 24, OPP say they received a report of a historic sexual assault that took place in the Township of Leeds and Thousand Islands.

OPP say the alleged incidents occurred between Dec. 31, 1991, and Dec. 31, 1992 and involved a male child and a female child.

Read more: Kingston police looking for potential victims of man facing child sexual assault charges

Jeremy Steacy, 45, has been charged with five counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age and three counts of sexual interference.

Steacy is scheduled to appear at a Brockville court at an undisclosed date.

Leeds OPP are asking anyone with any information about this or any other incident to contact them at 613-345-1790 or 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

