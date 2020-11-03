Lansdowne man facing 8 charges following reports of historic sexual assaults: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Leeds OPP have charged a Lansdowne man after receiving reports of historic sexual assaults involving two children.

On Sep. 24, OPP say they received a report of a historic sexual assault that took place in the Township of Leeds and Thousand Islands.

OPP say the alleged incidents occurred between Dec. 31, 1991, and Dec. 31, 1992 and involved a male child and a female child.

Jeremy Steacy, 45, has been charged with five counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age and three counts of sexual interference.

Steacy is scheduled to appear at a Brockville court at an undisclosed date.

Leeds OPP are asking anyone with any information about this or any other incident to contact them at 613-345-1790 or 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through ontariocrimestoppers.ca.