Kingston police looking for potential victims of man facing child sexual assault charges

Kingston police are asking for potential victims of a man recently charged with two historic sexual assaults to come forward.

On July 24, Kingston police charged 71-year-old Lance Lockwood with two counts of sexual assault that allegedly occurred in the early 1980s.

The alleged incidents involved two young male victims.

Police say Lockwood was affiliated with various youth groups and teen events in Kingston back in the early 1980s.

He then moved from the Kingston area to the greater Toronto area in the late 1980s, remaining there into the 1990s.

Following a recent investigation, and with the help from Halifax police, Kingston Police were able to locate Lockwood in Nova Scotia.

Lockwood was arrested on a Canada-wide arrest warrant in Halifax, police say.

He was transported back to Kingston for a bail hearing, where he was held in custody.

Local police are asking anyone who may have dealt with Lockwood in the past 35 years or those who may have been a victim of a sexual assault to call Det. Darren Lund at 613-549-4660 ext. 6159, or email him at dlund@kpf.ca.