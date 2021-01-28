Guelph reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 288

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total case count to 2,256.

For the second day in a row, Guelph’s death toll of 21 remained unchanged. There have been eight fatal coronavirus cases in the month of January.

Active cases fell by 16 from the previous day to 288, while another 41 people have recovered, bringing the total resolved cases to 1,947.

Three people with active cases of COVID-19 are in the hospital, which is two less than the previous day.

Along with eight deaths, Guelph has reported 928 new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 1, while 815 people have recovered.

Wellington County

For the third day in a row, Wellington County reported a single-digit increase of new COVID-19 cases with seven new infections noted Thursday, bringing the total case count to 869.

With no new coronavirus-related deaths reported, the county’s death toll remained at 15. There have been nine deaths reported so far in January.

Active cases fell by two from the previous day to 80. That includes four people in the hospital being treated for the novel coronavirus.

Another nine people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 774.

COVID-19 outbreaks

A COVID-19 outbreak at the University of Guelph has 53 positive tests connected to it as of Thursday morning.

No new cases were connected to a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Caressant Care in the Township of Wellington North.

An outbreak was declared on Dec. 12 and since then 130 people have contracted the disease, nine of whom have died.

No new cases were connected to the outbreak at the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph between its long-term care and retirement homes.

The facility has seen 102 confirmed cases, including two deaths, since an outbreak was declared on Dec. 10.

There are eight active outbreaks among long-term care and retirement homes in Guelph and Wellington County. Another 10 active outbreaks are being reported in workplace and community settings.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 6,553 vaccines since its vaccination program began on Jan. 6.

That’s 211 more than what was reported on Wednesday.

So far, public health has received 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but it has held off on administering first dose vaccines due to a production shortage.

Moderna shipped 3,700 of its doses to Guelph and those are being sent to long-term care and retirement homes for patients and residents.

Pfizer and Moderna are scheduled to deliver more vaccines on Feb. 1.

Public health said on Thursday that all 3,935 residents of long-term care and retirement homes received their first vaccine.

