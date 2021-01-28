Coronavirus: All long-term care, retirement home residents in Guelph receive 1st vaccination

Send this page to someone via email

The public health unit that covers Guelph and two nearby counties says it has completed first dose COVID-19 vaccinations of all long-term care and retirement home residents.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said the feat of vaccinating those 3,935 individuals was accomplished on Wednesday, a full week ahead of the provincial government’s timeframe.

Since their vaccination program started on Jan. 6, public health has vaccinated 6,553 people.

In an update on its website on Thursday, the agency said it will receive approximately 50 per cent of the expected Pfizer vaccine delivery on Feb. 1, which estimated to be about 975 doses.

Another 3,700 Moderna vaccines are scheduled to arrive that day as well.

The health unit added that it does not have an expected date to receive additional Pfizer vaccines.

For now, first-dose vaccinations have been paused and those who had their appointments cancelled will be prioritized and contacted directly, public health said.

Residents of long-term care and retirement homes will receive their second doses within the recommended 21 or 28 days based on the vaccine they received initially. Those vaccinations will begin on Feb. 4.

For all others, second doses of Pfizer will be administered approximately 35 days after the first dose. For those that received Moderna, second doses will be administered approximately 28 days following the first dose. Appointments will begin starting on Feb. 10.

Public health also added that there is no waiting list for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines and urged the community to avoid calling their health-care provider or public health to be added to a list.

Those who are eligible will be contacted to set up an appointment.

