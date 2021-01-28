Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Politics

Family of Rodney Levi hopes coroner’s inquest can provide answers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2021 12:30 pm
Click to play video 'Rodney Levi’s family say their fight to get answers not over' Rodney Levi’s family say their fight to get answers not over
The crown determined charges wouldn’t be laid against the RCMP officers in connection with the shooting death of Rodney Levi in June. But as Callum Smith reports, there’s a general consensus that more needs to be learned about the shooting to help prevent similar tragedies in the future.

FREDERICTON – The family of an Indigenous New Brunswick man shot dead by police last year says it hopes a coroner’s inquest will answer the many questions surrounding his death.

Rodney Levi was shot dead by the RCMP on June 12, 2020, in Sunny Corner, N.B., after police responded to a complaint about a disturbance in a home.

Read more: Decision in RCMP shooting of Rodney Levi called ‘infuriating’ by First Nation chief

Prosecutors decided not to charge the officers following an investigation by a police watchdog, which cleared the police of wrongdoing after it concluded they believed Levi was using force against them.

Trending Stories

Levi family lawyer Alisa Lombard says there are questions about whether police followed proper protocol and about the credibility of witnesses who spoke to investigators.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'No charges laid against RCMP officers for killing Rodney Levi' No charges laid against RCMP officers for killing Rodney Levi
No charges laid against RCMP officers for killing Rodney Levi

She says Levi clearly needed help but got the opposite.

Lombard says Levi’s family hopes the coroner’s inquest, scheduled for Oct. 4, will help explain in more detail what happened to him.

(The Canadian Press)

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CrimeRCMPShootingNew Brunswick RCMPFatal ShootingCoroner's InquestEdmundstonChantel Moorerodney leviAlisa LombardDeath of Rodney Levi
Flyers
More weekly flyers