Crime

Decision in RCMP shooting of Rodney Levi called ‘infuriating’ by First Nation chief

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2021 2:56 pm
Click to play video 'No charges laid against RCMP officers for killing Rodney Levi' No charges laid against RCMP officers for killing Rodney Levi
New Brunswick’s office of public prosecutions says it will not lay any charges related to the death of Rodney Levi who was shot and killed by police last year. The crown has also released details gathered from witnesses of what happened that day. Silas Brown has more.

FREDERICTON – The chief of a New Brunswick First Nation that was home to a man killed by the RCMP last year says it was infuriating to learn Tuesday that no criminal charges would be laid in the case.

Chief Bill Ward of the Metepenagiag First Nation describes Rodney Levi, who was fatally shot by police outside a home on June 12, as kind and caring.

Read more: No charges to be laid against RCMP officers for shooting, killing Rodney Levi

The province’s prosecutions service released its report Tuesday concluding the RCMP officers involved acted lawfully to protect themselves and civilians who were present at the home in Sunny Corner, N.B.

Drawing from witness accounts, the report said Levi had previously spoken about wanting to be shot by police, and on the day he was shot he was waving knives and lunged toward an officer.

Click to play video 'New Brunswick announces coroner’s inquest into RCMP shooting of Rodney Levi' New Brunswick announces coroner’s inquest into RCMP shooting of Rodney Levi
New Brunswick announces coroner’s inquest into RCMP shooting of Rodney Levi – Jul 28, 2020

The commanding officer of the RCMP in New Brunswick says in a statement Wednesday that Levi’s death was a tragedy that has deep repercussions for his family and loved ones, for the wider community and for RCMP employees in New Brunswick.

Levi’s killing came days after an Edmundston, N.B., police officer shot and killed Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman, during a wellness check.

Read more: Rodney Levi’s family seeks investigation report into shooting by RCMP

Moore’s great uncle, Joe Martin, says his family has yet to receive a report into her death, but he doesn’t believe police were defending themselves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
