‘I don’t think people are thinking this through’: HKPR Health Unit on lockdown protests

With the coronavirus crisis now in its eleventh month and Ontario under a stay-at-home order into February, anti-lockdown protests are popping up, mostly on weekends, across the province.

In Cobourg, Ont., a small group of protesters gathered in front of Victoria Hall on Saturday.

Cobourg Police Service, which has not laid any fines to protesters since the outset of the pandemic, attended.

“We’re focusing on trying to educate and engage everyone who’s involved in everything, be it shoppers or [people] moving about town, about the stay-at-home order in place,” said Chief Paul VandeGraaf.

“The group of larger gatherings in front of town hall and other places, our team is meeting with collaborators. We’re trying to come to a compromise that a voice can be heard, where they feel it needs to be heard, but also we can honour the restrictions of large gatherings.”

Another small group of protesters gathered on the Ontario Street bridge over the 401 on Sunday.

“We’re trying to raise awareness that we don’t think the lockdown is a good idea,” said Mars Barrick. “It’s killing us in more ways than COVID is. It’s destroying our children. It’s killing our old folks. It’s killing our businesses.”

“I don’t think people are thinking this through. I think some people — it’s almost as though they think it’s still 2019 and life is normal,” said Dr. Ian Gemmill, acting medical officer of health for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit (HKPRDHU).

“It’s all about keeping our thumb on the hose so we don’t have more outbreaks in long-term care, [so] we don’t have more hospitalizations before we can get vaccines into arms.

“I’m begging people, who are questioning the values of these measures — they’re not there to be mean and they’re not there to be ridiculous.” Tweet This

“They’re there for a very good purpose.”

In Peterborough, a group of anti-lockdown protesters gathered at City Hall on Saturday.

Peterborough police say there were between 15 and 18 people involved, although they say they were able to convince 10 other protesters from joining the group.

Three protesters were fined $880 under the Reopening Ontario Act for failing to adhere to the required stay-at-home restrictions.

“The stay-at-home order adds an additional layer and element to groups and gatherings,” Insp. John Lyons tells Global News.

“The gathering on Saturday really didn’t fit in the essential reasons to be outside of the home. That’s the reason why we attended and had discussion. We try to educate as much as we can, but there are times based on what’s happening and the interaction the officers have, that enforcement is necessary.”

“They weren’t social distancing, they weren’t wearing masks. There were more than five of them. Those are the pieces in the legislation that were breaches in the order. Based on those criteria, that’s what the officers laid the fines for.”