3 people arrested and charged after anti-lockdown protests in Toronto

Toronto police have arrested and charged three people including two organizers of an anti-lockdown demonstration in Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

Const. Caroline de Kloet told Global News police dispersed crowds at two large gatherings.

The two demonstrations were located at Nathan Philips Square and Yonge Dundas Square.

One officer was allegedly assaulted by a demonstrator.

The Ontario government declared a state of emergency on January 12, making this the second since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A stay-at-home order was also issued for at least 28 days.

Ahead of the protest, Toronto Police tweeted “The COVID-19 pandemic is not just a public health issue: it is a public safety issue, The emergency orders are clear; gatherings of more than give people are not permitted.”

Colin Chappell, a 22-year-old, was arrested and charged with Assault of a Police Officer and Obstruct Police.

Lamont Diagle, a 49-year-old, was arrested and charged at Nathan Philips Square with Common Nusiance.

Kelly Anne Farkus (Wolfe), a 38-year-old. was arrested at Yonge Dundas Square with the same charge.

Police say they will continue to respond to calls for large gatherings and issue tickets.