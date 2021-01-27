Montreal police investigating after man stabbed in downtown park

Send this page to someone via email

A 46-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing Wednesday afternoon in Montreal’s Place Emilie-Gamelin, a park located at the intersection of Ste-Catherine and St-Hubert streets.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said a conflict between two men in the park escalated and ended with one man stabbing the other.

A 911 call reporting the incident was logged at around 4:20 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim who was injured to the upper body.

“He was conscious during his transport to hospital,” Brabant said, adding that “his life is out of danger in hospital.”

Story continues below advertisement

A perimetre has been established at the park to allow for the investigation.

Brabant said the victim is not cooperating with officers, “so for now, we don’t have an arrest.”

3:58 A unique service assisting survivors of family violence A unique service assisting survivors of family violence – Nov 24, 2020