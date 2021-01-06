One arrested after stabbing in Montreal’s West Island

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after a young woman was stabbed on a street in Montreal’s West Island late Tuesday.

Montreal police (SPVM) responded to the incident on the corner of Michel-Jasmin and Orly avenues in Dorval shortly before midnight.

A short while later, the 28-year-old man, whom police believe to be the attacker, was arrested. He will now be questioned in custody by SPVM investigators.

Police are also questioning one woman, said to be a witness to the incident.

The 18-year-old victim has been taken to hospital, where she is being treated for stab wounds sustained to her upper body. She is expected to make a recovery.

A security perimeter encircling the site of the attack was lifted early Wednesday.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service.