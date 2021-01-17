Woman dead after being stabbed multiple times in upper body: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

A 49-year-old woman is dead after being stabbed several times in her upper body in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough early Sunday morning.

Police were called at 1:35 a.m. to a residence on Gilford Street near the Marquette Street intersection.

Authorities said they found the woman in critical condition and she was rushed to hospital, where her death was later confirmed.

Const. Julien Lévesque said officers arrested a 23-year-old man who was at the scene. Lévesque said the suspect, who did not have any physical injuries, was also transported to hospital for a psychological evaluation.

The suspect will be interrogated by police once health officials give officers the green light, which will likely be later on Sunday, Lévesque told Global News.

Police said they could not yet confirm if the suspect and victim are mother and son. The investigation has been transferred to the Montreal police’s major crimes unit.

This is Montreal’s second homicide of 2021.