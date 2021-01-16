Protestors demonstrate against Quebec’s curfew, argue it creates a ‘climate of fear’

Send this page to someone via email

A group of protestors braved a snowstorm on Saturday to gather in east-end Montreal to denounce the province’s COVID-19 curfew, which has been in place for a week.

Activists argued that the the public health measure which is enforced by police officers has a “symbolic effect” but only actually serves to create a climate of fear across Quebec.

The protest took place in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough and was organized by a group called “No police solution to the health crisis.”

Montreal police were present at the protest and asked that everyone present wear masks and respect the physical distancing guidelines.

People participate in a demonstration opposing a curfew imposed by the Quebec government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Organizers said in a statement the provincewide curfew — a first in Canada — was dangerous for the population’s most vulnerable and accused the Quebec government of looking for scapegoats and to blame guilt on individuals rather than taking responsibility.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Quebec reports 2,225 new COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths as hospitalizations decline

Demonstrators also made sure to clarify that they had no affiliation with far-right conspiracy theorists who are anti-mask and anti-vaccine.

The group said people with those ideologies were not welcome and wouldn’t be tolerated at the protest.

Quebec’s curfew is in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Feb. 8. Earlier this week Quebec’s public health department said it was too early to say whether the new measures are having the desired effect.

The hard-hit province has now reported 240,970 confirmed infections and 9,005 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, with 210,364 recoveries.

Quebec currently has 21,640 active cases.

0:45 Demonstrators protest in Montreal against Quebec’s COVID-19 curfew Demonstrators protest in Montreal against Quebec’s COVID-19 curfew

1:24 Coronavirus: Quebec to provide second dose of COVID-19 vaccine within 90 days of first dose Coronavirus: Quebec to provide second dose of COVID-19 vaccine within 90 days of first dose