Premier John Horgan to respond to Dr. Bonnie Henry’s plea for British Columbians to ‘do more’

B.C. Premier John Horgan is expected to speak to the public Wednesday afternoon about what more British Columbians are expected to do in the fight against COVID-19.

Horgan is scheduled to hold his weekly media availability at 1 p.m. PST. The press conference can be watched here, the Global BC Facebook page and on BC1.

5:25 Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie Henry tells British Columbians to ‘do more’ Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie Henry tells British Columbians to ‘do more’

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry expressed her concern over the current COVID-19 cases not going down and asked for more.

“For the next two weeks, I am asking you to do more,” she said.

Horgan is also expected to be asked about the 14-day quarantine in Manitoba as well as measures the federal government is taking to reduce non-essential travel.

