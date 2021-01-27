Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Premier John Horgan to respond to Dr. Bonnie Henry’s plea for British Columbians to ‘do more’

By Richard Zussman Global News
Click to play video ''
WATCH: Premier John Horgan will speak to the media at 1 p.m. PT.

B.C. Premier John Horgan is expected to speak to the public Wednesday afternoon about what more British Columbians are expected to do in the fight against COVID-19.

Horgan is scheduled to hold his weekly media availability at 1 p.m. PST. The press conference can be watched here, the Global BC Facebook page and on BC1.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie Henry tells British Columbians to ‘do more’' Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie Henry tells British Columbians to ‘do more’
Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie Henry tells British Columbians to ‘do more’

Read more: Bonnie Henry warns that British Columbia is on ‘brink’ of another spike

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry expressed her concern over the current COVID-19 cases not going down and asked for more.

Trending Stories

“For the next two weeks, I am asking you to do more,” she said.

Horgan is also expected to be asked about the 14-day quarantine in Manitoba as well as measures the federal government is taking to reduce non-essential travel.

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusBritish ColumbiaJohn HorganPremier John HorganBC premierInterprovincial Travelpremier press conferenceprovincial travel
Flyers
More weekly flyers