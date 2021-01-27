Elliot Page and wife Emma Portner filing for divorce

Send this page to someone via email

Elliot Page has filed for divorce from his wife Emma Portner. Court records reveal Page filed the documents Tuesday.

The pair was married on January 3, 2018, confirmed by a post on Page’s Instagram.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,” said the former couple in a joint statement. “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

The split comes almost two months after 33-year-old Page revealed he’s transgender in a letter published to social media on December 1.

The star’s message included, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

Elliot Page: Canadian actor announces he's transgender Elliot Page: Canadian actor announces he's transgender – Dec 1, 2020

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Page emerged onto the scene in 2005 in Hard Candy, and was then nominated for an Oscar for his performance in the much-beloved independent film, Juno.

His other notable roles (as of this writing) include Kitty Pryde in X-Men and a supporting role in Christopher Nolan’s Inception. He also stars in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy.

As of late, Page has been heavily involved in environmental issues. His documentary There’s Something in the Water, released on Netflix in March of this year, highlights the stories of Indigenous and Black Nova Scotian communities that have been disproportionally affected by decisions to place hazardous waste sites near their homes.

— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz