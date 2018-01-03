Ellen Page and partner Emma Portner announce marriage on Instagram

Halifax-based actress Ellen Page and dancer Emma Portner are newlyweds.

READ MORE: Ellen Page accuses Brett Ratner of sexual harassment on ‘X-Men’ set

The two Canadians announced the exciting news on Instagram. “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Page captioned a series of photos.

One picture displayed matching wedding bands on Page and Portner’s hands, while a second photo captured the two sharing a kiss.

“I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! Ellen Page I LOVE YOU!” Portner captioned the same photo slides.

Page, 30, and Portner, 23, began dating in 2017. The “Juno” actresses’ rep confirmed the marriage to ET Canada, but had nothing else to add.

Portner, teaches contemporary jazz at the Broadway Dance Center in New York and has choreographed for Justin Bieber.

*with a file from the Canadian Press