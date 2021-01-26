COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Peterborough Retirement Residence, 6 new cases in region

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon as well as a new outbreak at a retirement residence.

The outbreak was declared at Peterborough Retirement Residence on Water St. Case details were not made available. Global News has reached to the residence for further details.

The residence last had a COVID-19 outbreak in late April 2020.

The six new cases increases the health unit’s cumulative case total to 521 since the pandemic was declared.

There was also seven resolved cases reported, leaving 43 active, up from 42 reported 24 hours earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently 64 close contacts, down from 72 on Monday

The health unit says three other outbreaks continue at the following locations:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Peterborough Regional Health Centre, declared Jan. 21 with one patient.

Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook, declared Jan. 17. One resident initially tested positive, but the home reports the case “appears to be a false positive.”

Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield, declared Jan. 17. Details unavailable.

On Tuesday, the Moderna vaccine was delivered to residents at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

Since the pandemic was declared, there have been seven COVID-19 related deaths: two in April; three attributed to a November outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care; and two people this month. There have been 18 resolved outbreaks involving 89 cases — three more since Monday’s update.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Tuesday there are currently 17 patients with COVID-19 — one more since Monday. There remains 10 patient transfers from other areas as a result of provincial directives.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit also reported more than 41,200 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus — approximately one in four people.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.